Remote and in-person learning planned in St. Lawrence County schools

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday was the deadline for schools to submit their reopening plans to the state. In St. Lawrence County, learning will be both remote and in-school.
There will be social distancing of desks. Masks on faces. Every school will have rules like those.
“We set up mock classrooms already, with all the desks spaced at six feet. We’re actually working today and early next week on the cafeteria,” said Jesse Coburn, Heuvelton Central School District superintendent.
Elementary students will learn in-person at school as much as possible. Middle and high schoolers will split going to school with remote learning at home. A lot will be asked of students.
“They’ll need to be be resilient. They’ll need to be flexible. And they’ll need to be cooperative to make this work,” said Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick Brady.
Many kindergartens will be half-day. Special ed students will be at school. Career and tech ed at BOCES will be in-person in shops and classrooms.
“With more of a hybrid model it’s how can we help all kids,” said Coburn.
The state must approve each school’s plan. Friday was the deadline for submitting. There are anxieties.
People across the county were asked if schools reopen how will they feel; 42 percent were comfortable or very comfortable with children going back to school, while 31 percent were uncomfortable or very uncomfortable.
“There’s some anxiety but there’s also great goodwill to making sure it’s done right,” said Coburn.
Superintendents believe some students may not show up. But it will be a small number.
Many say these reopening plans will be living documents. That means they can, and will, change as time goes on.
“At any given time, we may have to go all remote learning. Or, hopefully, as some point this year, we can bring everybody back,” said Brady.
September 8, the day after Labor Day, is being targeted as the first day of school in most districts.
