Sunny, hot, and humid

Friday AM Weather
By Beth Hall | July 31, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 6:17 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday was off to a cool, refreshing start. It will end up warm and humid.

It will be sunny with a very small chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be a warm, muggy night with lows in the 70s.

Saturday will also have a very slight chance of afternoon showers. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Rain is likely Sunday and there’s a chance of thunderstorm. Highs will be around 80.

There’s a chance of rain on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs all four days will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

