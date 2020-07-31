Sunny, hot, and humid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday was off to a cool, refreshing start. It will end up warm and humid.
It will be sunny with a very small chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.
It will be a warm, muggy night with lows in the 70s.
Saturday will also have a very slight chance of afternoon showers. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
Rain is likely Sunday and there’s a chance of thunderstorm. Highs will be around 80.
There’s a chance of rain on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs all four days will be in the mid- to upper 70s.
