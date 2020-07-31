Watertown city FD to receive $80,000 from feds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two U.S. senators say they're helping support New York fire departments with federal money.
Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand say $3.3 million has been allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for departments across upstate New York.
More than $80,000 of that will go to the city of Watertown.
The senators say the funding comes as local governments face budget shortages and consider staff cuts, including in fire departments.
