Watertown gives students options: learn completely online or take some in-person classes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District is one of many in the north country rolling out its re-opening plan.
Superintendent Patti LaBarr says Watertown is giving students a couple options: they can either learn completely online, or have a hybrid schedule.
That would include at least two full days of in-person learning split into two groups.
Students with last names A through H would attend Mondays and Thursdays, while I through Z goes in Tuesdays and Fridays.
Wednesday will be all online for deep cleaning.
LaBarr says there are still some details with that part of the plan to work out.
"We take a look at how many students have opted in for remote only and then we make the decision on next steps because if a great percentage of students do that, then there will be teachers that are remote only teachers. If not, then there will be some blends of remote and in-person," she said.
A copy of the plan can be found on Watertown City School District’s website.
It outlines health and safety measures staff and students will have to take.
LaBarr says they'll show people what schools could look like come fall virtually at Tuesday's school board meeting.
It will be streamed through their website and Facebook page.
