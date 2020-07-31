Woman assaulted, taken to Syracuse hospital

Sunoco Station, Watertown NY, scene of an assault early Friday morning, July 31. (Source: WWNY)
July 31, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 10:13 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A woman was assaulted overnight in Watertown, and she ended up in a Syracuse hospital.

Watertown police said the attack happened outside the Sunoco station at 1225 Arsenal Street, near a vehicle. Police were investigating what sort of weapon was used on the woman, who suffered cuts to her head.

Police said there is a male suspect, but he had not been arrested as of 10 AM.

Police said she was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after she passed out while talking with officers. Police were at the Sunoco most of the night.

