Annual Antique Boat Show continues, but there are changes in store

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s no anchoring the annual Antique Boat Show tradition in Clayton.
But the 56th boat show is a little different from years past due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Crowds are being monitored, however, all buildings at the Antique Boat Museum were open for people to enjoy.
One of the big attractions, the boat parade, was longer this year. Over 30 boats paraded the St. Lawrence River for three hours Saturday morning. Another parade took place in the evening, starting at 5 PM.
Organizers say they they felt it was their duty to carry on the tradition. All while:
“Keeping it safe and simple. We are grateful for the support of the boaters who are here and, you know, we’re just really encouraged by being able to celebrate and recreate on the river, even during a pandemic,” said Rebecca Hopfinger, Executive Director of the Antique Boat Museum.
Free admission will be offered through the weekend.
A virtual boat show is also being held, where more than 50 exhibitors from regions including California, Canada, and the U.K. show off their boats as well.
