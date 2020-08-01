OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anthony M. Paris, formerly of Clayton, passed away at his home in Oswego Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Anthony was born in Brooklyn on July 6, 1957, son of Patrick A. and Margaret A. “Mitzi” (Lamagna) Paris and he graduated from Erasmus High School, Brooklyn. After the family moved to Clayton, he worked for Productions Unlimited, Watertown and then for several years for O’Brien’s Restaurant, Clayton. He enjoyed walking and music, with the Rolling Stones his favorite.
Anthony is survived by his brother Christopher and wife Cassie, Flint, MI; sister Nancy A. Matthews and husband Charles L. “Skip” Jr., Clayton; sister-in-law Catherine Sweeney, Clayton; three nieces, Natalie, Debbie and Regina Paris; five nephews, Anthony, John, and Patrick Paris, and Michael, and Timothy Matthews; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Thomas J. and Patrick T. Paris.
A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony’s name may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.
