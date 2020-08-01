Clayton’s very first Citizen of the Year, Charlie Solar, passes away at 98 years old

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - We are sad to report the passing of Clayton’s very first Citizen of the Year: a man who showed heroism last year when responding to an emergency call, 98-year-old Charlie Solar.
We met up with Charlie in July of last year after he responded to a call with the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department.
He volunteered there for 79 years and served as the chief.
Not only was Charlie a veteran of the fire department, he was also a World War II veteran.
He was honorably discharged and awarded the African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Victory Medal.
Here’s what the late Charlie had to say about helping his community when we caught up with him last year:
“I tried to do what I could for the community, I like it here. I was born here!” said Charlie.
Charlie will be missed and remembered in Clayton for his dedication to serving the community.
The Clayton Fire Department said on Facebook, “Rest easy Charlie, we will take it from here.”
