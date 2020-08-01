Louis W. “Gus” Jacobs, 54, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Louis W. “Gus” Jacobs, 54, of Mary Road, peacefully crossed back to the Spirit World on Friday morning, July 31, 2020 at the home of his fiancé, Melissa Ward, with the love of his family at his side.
Gus was born on September 16, 1965 in Massena, the son of Harry Jacobs and Irene McDonald. He was adopted and raised by Frank and Lilly (Herne) Benedict. He was a longtime member of the Fellowship, where he found love and recently became engaged to Melissa.
Gus is survived by his fiancé, Melissa; his mother, Lilly Benedict; his children, Bennett, Marley, Colby, and Kyra; a grandchild; his sisters, Tess, Liz, and Rosemary; his brothers, Ben, Owen, and Angus; his Auntie Shirley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, his brother, Harold Jacobs; and his sister, Yvonne Miller.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Monday from 2 – 6:00 PM. At his request, cremation will follow. Visitation will be attendance controlled with social distancing required, and face coverings worn.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
