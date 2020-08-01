Strong storms possible Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An area of low pressure will move to our West bringing strong storms to our area Sunday afternoon.
A warm front will move through late tonight bringing rain showers and thunderstorms with it Sunday morning. We will have a break in the rain for a few hours before our threat for severe weather comes into play after 2 pm.
Rain showers will stay in the forecast for the first half of the workweek. Temperatures will run below average most of the week as out highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s.
