Charles G. Solar, 98, of Clayton

Charles loved his native village. In 1965 he began working for the village of Clayton. He retired in 1984 as the Superintendent of the Village of Clayton Department of Public Works. He had served as the town constable, as a village trustee for seven years, and was the village crossing guard after his retirement until June 2011. He also was on the Clayton Cemetery board for many years. Charles was honored to be the first Citizen of the Year in Clayton in 1970 and in 2011, he was named honorary dock master in recognition of his dedicated and outstanding service to the Clayton community.