DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dawn (Brown) Case of Dexter passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had resided briefly.
Dawn was born in Oswego, NY on April 22, 1942, the daughter of David and Rose Sawyer Enos. She graduated from Mexico Academy and Central School in 1960. She married Deputy Glyndon W. Brown on August 4; 1962and lived in Adams until 1979. Glyndon passed away November 3, 1977 at the age of 36. She married Darryl C. Case in April of 1979 and he passed away June 2003. Dawn was an LPN at Mercy Hospital (Genesis) until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughters Terri Brown Lamb (Larry) of Dexter and Yvonne (Michael) Orford of Watertown. She is also survived by her twin sons Jason (Lyndsey) Case of Dexter and their daughters Kelsey, Cameryn and Hadley and Justin (Krystle) Case, Kennewick, WA and their children William and Alyvia. She is also survived by her brothers David and Donald Enos of Scriba, many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews as well in Oswego County. Dawn was predeceased by husbands, 6 month old daughter Glynna Brown, son-in-law Michael Orford and granddaughter Rachel Orford.
Mom loved the Lord and led many people to Christ. While a member of Adams Assembly of God, she was a Sunday school teacher, Missionettes leader and her daughters cleaned the church every Saturday for years. She attended Watertown Assembly of God until her passing.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Adams Assembly of God, PO Box 98, Adams, NY 13605.
Special thanks to the 3rd floor nurses at Sam Keep who Mom loved dearly. They took amazing care of Mom in her time of need.
Online condolences may be made to the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter in charge of arrangements at dexterfuneralhome.com.
