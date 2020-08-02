SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald F. Wood Sr. 84 of Sackets Harbor passed away Thursday afternoon at Iroquois Rehab Center in Jamesville, NY following heart surgery.
Donald was born May 15, 1936 in Croghan, NY the son of Earl and Marion Moshier Wood. He graduated from Fr. Leo’s Catholic School in Croghan and Mohawk Technical College for Drafting.
He married Shirley Sturtevant on June 19, 1958 at Fr. Leo’s Church in Croghan.
Donald served in the US Army Reserves from 1954 serving nine and a half years. He worked at Calavo Fruit Co. in Sackets Harbor, was a Draftsman at Black Clawson in Watertown, was a Manager/ Draftsman at Ontario Homes, was a Maintenance/ Manager at Gould’s and retired at age 70 from Navy Point Marina of Sackets Harbor.
He was a member of the Eagles club, Life member of Sackets Harbor American Legion Post 1757, Former President of Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce, former Boy Scout Leader, Charter member of Sackets Sportsman Club, former Dexter Fire Department, organized and started the Sackets Harbor Ice Fishing Derby. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, camping, fishing, dancing and woodworking; but especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Shirley and sons Donald (Susie) Wood Jr. of Chaumont, Dennis (Debbie) Wood of Evans Mills. He has 16 step-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. His brothers David (Diane) wood of NC, Allen Wood of Croghan, Sisters Delores Coward of Florida, Mary Earls of Oswego, Jane (Bill) Cirbus of Pennellville, NY also survive.
He was predeceased by his son Duane Wood in April 2020, Brothers Harold Wood and Wesley Wood, Sister Joyce Rhoades.
Donald will be cremated as per his request. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Sackets Harbor American Legion 209 Ambrose St. Sackets Harbor, NY 13685. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter where online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.