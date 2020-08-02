Lewis County is asking the question: “Are there really more cows than people?”

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County is taking a running joke to the test, hoping to answer the question “are there really more cows than people?”
The only way to find out: completing the 2020 census.
Sunday kicked off Census Week in Lewis County.
A dairy princess and census workers stood outside of the Lowville Producers Dairy Shop and encouraged the community to fill out the census.
Lewis County administrator Ryan Piche says around 40% of the population has responded so far, a low number compared to the response rate in 2010 which was in the mid-70′s.
“It is important for our school districts. A lot of the aid that comes in from the state and federal government comes from data that comes from the census. Infrastructure projects like roads and bridges, it’s really important that we show that we have the population here to justify new investments,” said Piche.
You can fill out the census online at my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
