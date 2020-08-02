Ralph Edward Douglas, 79, of Massena

Ralph was born to the late Walter and Amelia (Trudeau) Douglas in Massena, NY on January 3, 1941. He attended brasher schools and graduated from St. Lawrence Central in 1959. He began work right after high school employed in 1962 with Reynolds Metals Company in Massena, where he served as a Pot tender and maintenance for 35 years retiring in 1996. Shortly after being hired he was drafted into the United States Army where he served his country proudly during the Vietnam War from 1963-1965. Upon his return to his thankful country he married Barbara Clarke on January 5, 1966 at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher, NY. They began a family where they had maintain a hobby farm in Brasher Falls, until their marriage ended in divorce in 1978.