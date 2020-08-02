Richard G. Foster, 83, of Watertown

Richard was born on February 22nd, 1937 to the late Edward and Ruth (Krueger) Foster. Richard worked for Niagara Mohawk now National Grid Power Co. for 37 years in various capacities as a lineman, traveling operator, and foreman in the line department. He was a longtime member of the Bonita Springs Lions Club in Florida. He was a member of the Concordia Lutheran Church in Watertown and the Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Naples, FL.