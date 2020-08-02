Schumer says progress has been made but a division remains regarding the next COVID relief bill

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer says progress has been made but significant divisions remain after negotiations on the next coronavirus relief bill in Washington.
Just back after talks with the White House, Schumer said Sunday he told the Trump Administration that robust state and local funding, as well as dollars to help schools open safely is a must for Democrats.
Schumer also says the $600 unemployment boost needs to be reinstated. Its what he calls the right action for New York and the country.
“We have to renew the unemployment insurance, and not just for a week, but for a long period of time, at the level that is fair and right - the $600; second, renter and homeowner protections have expired, those must be renewed. State and local governments are going broke, we need to really deal with that issue in a very serious and strong way,” said Schumer.
Schumer cited how the COVID-19 pandemic put about 1.8 million New Yorkers on unemployment.
