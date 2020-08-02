Sue J. L’Huillier, 70, of Watertown

Sue was currently employed as a Teacher’s Aide with Jefferson County BOCES, where she was placed her in various local schools working with children in the ACES program. This was more than a job to her; working with these children was her calling. In talking with fellow teachers since her passing, they say, “she was small but mighty when it came to working with kids.” She made a great difference in their lives, and never gave up on them even when times were tough. These children were her world, and her family feels that’s what kept her from retiring in recent years.