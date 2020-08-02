Sue J. L’Huillier, 70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sue J. L’Huillier, 70, of Franklin Street, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.
Sue was born on October 16, 1949 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late John and Lillian (Hull) Bears. In 1968 she graduated from Carthage Central School.
She married Barry J. L’Huillier, who passed before her.
Sue was currently employed as a Teacher’s Aide with Jefferson County BOCES, where she was placed her in various local schools working with children in the ACES program. This was more than a job to her; working with these children was her calling. In talking with fellow teachers since her passing, they say, “she was small but mighty when it came to working with kids.” She made a great difference in their lives, and never gave up on them even when times were tough. These children were her world, and her family feels that’s what kept her from retiring in recent years.
Sue enjoyed socializing and having lunch with her friends. In the past she liked sewing, crafting and collecting things. She was a member of the Herrings Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Most of all, she loved being with her family. Her favorite title was “Mocha/Grandma” and she would give up anything to be with them, attending sporting events and enjoying days at camp. She will be terribly missed, but always remembered.
Survivors include one son, Michael (Amy) L’Huillier of Watertown; a sister, Marsha (Charlie) Bridge of Sackets Harbor; a brother, Michael (Paula) Bears of Carthage; and two beloved grandsons, Joshua and Logan L’Huillier.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the home of Michael & Amy L’Huillier. All are welcome. For address and directions please contact Michael via Facebook.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
