Child Victims Act deadline extended a year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - People who were sexually abused in New York when they were children now have another year to file claims.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that extends the filing deadline under the state’s Child Victims Act to August 14, 2021.
The act was signed into law last year and originally gave victims a one-year window to file claims against their abusers. They had previously been barred by the statute of limitations.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor extended it by executive order until January 14, 2021. It had been set to expire on August 14 this year.
The bill he signed Monday was passed by both houses of the state Legislature.
