Constance Beverly “Connie” Boshart, 81, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Constance Beverly “Connie” Boshart, 81, of 40089 Rogers Crossing Road, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home.
Calling hours will be held privately by the family. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Naumburg Conservative Mennonite Church located at 5463 Route 410, Castorland, NY 13620 with the Rev. Ed Steckley, pastor of the New Bremen Mennonite Church, officiating. Family will receive visitors from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church, prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in the New Bremen Mennonite Cemetery. Please adhere to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
Connie was born on September 12, 1938 in Henderson, New York, a daughter of the late Raymond W. and Esther (Steele) Joslyn. In 1956, she graduated from Union Academy in Belleville. She went on to attend the House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing.
She married the love of her life, Harold Lyle Boshart on March 22, 1958, at a candlelight service in United Methodist Church in Ellisburg with the late Rev. Albert Budd and Rev. Kenneth Scouten officiating. The couple resided in Carthage after their marriage and remained in the same community for their entire married lives. Connie continued to reside there after Harold’s passing on February 27th, 2010.
She was a member of the First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, where she held various leadership and servant roles throughout the years. She was also a member of the Argonaut Club, Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary, Adirondack Camping Association at Beaver Camp, the Adirondack Retirement Association at Brookside, and she was a faithful blood donor for the American Red Cross for many years, giving over 13 gallons to those in need until having to stop due to health issues.
Connie had a special ability to care for others which lent itself well to her chosen profession of nursing. She took great pride in her roles as a wife, a mother of five beloved sons, a homemaker, and a friend to so very many.
In 1986, after her family was grown, she worked as the Office Manager for the Bossuot-Lundy Funeral Home in Carthage. She treasured this time in her life, seeing it as a new season and a special opportunity to work with others at difficult times in their lives. She held that position until her retirement in 2002.
She greatly enjoyed family times, sitting around the table with good food and great conversation. She loved entertaining many in her home; serving others, and greatly treasured the many “gifts of friendship” she shared throughout her life. She touched many lives by serving on the pastoral care team for many years. “Life” to Connie, was pushing beyond the comfort zone to walk with others on their journey of life, wherever that might have taken her.
Surviving are five sons and three daughters-in-law, Daniel V. and Erin Boshart of Carthage, NY; Brian W. and Sharon Boshart of Waxahachie, Texas; Timothy R. and Jacqueline Boshart of Plattsburgh, NY; Shawn M. and Jennifer Boshart of Oswego, NY; and Kevin J. Boshart of
Croghan, NY; eight grandchildren, Bradley and Amanda Boshart of Plattsburgh, NY; Emily Boshart of San Diego, California; Jeffrey and Sara Boshart of Brewerton, NY; Hannah Boshart of Carthage, NY; Lucas C. and Lauren B. Boshart of Oswego, NY; as well as a great-grandson, Zane Boshart of Brewerton, NY.
Also surviving are Harold’s twin brother and sister-in-law, Gerald & Verna Mae Boshart of Clarence Center, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Joe Widrick of Lowville, NY; a brother, Richard Boshart of Lowville, NY; brother, Clifford Boshart of Turin; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Boshart of Lowville; as well as four cousins.
Besides her husband Harold, she is predeceased by her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial donations in Connie’s memory can be made to Beaver Camp at 8884 Buck Point Rd. in Lowville NY or to MDS (local chapter), C/O Jeff Moser, PO Box 21, Ellisburg, NY 13636.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences in Connie’s memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
