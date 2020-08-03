Copenhagen man charged with public lewdness

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police charged a Copenhagen man with public lewdness.
Police said Monday that they arrested John M. Swinyer, 38, of Copenhagen, after he allegedly looked into the windows of a home’s bedroom and exposed “an intimate part of his body in a lewd manner.”
The incident happened early Friday morning. Swinyer was arrested later that day, police said.
Swinyer is a member of the Copenhagen volunteer fire department. Chief T.J. Williams told 7 News Monday that Swinyer is suspended from the department, effective immediately. Williams said he was told of the arrest over the weekend.
Police also said Swinyer is a paid driver at Carthage Area Rescue Squad. A squad official said Swinyer has been suspended.
A petition on change.org seeks his removal from the fire department. The petition has been signed by more than 1,600 peoplee.
Swinyer will appear in Town of Champion court at a later date, police said.
