Cuomo: parents will have say in sending children back to school

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that parents will be involved in the decision to send their children to class if schools do indeed reopen this fall.
“This is an issue of public health. Just because a district says, ‘You shouldn’t be worried about your child’s health,’ that’s not enough,” he said.
School districts across New York had to submit reopening plans to the state by last Friday. The governor said a decision will be made this week on whether schools will reopen.
He said the state won’t be alone in making the decision; parents, teachers and students need to be included in the discussion.
“It’s not, ‘well the government said the schools are open, now everybody must go,’” said Cuomo. “It’s not going to happen that way. They’re informed, parents. They’re the most informed people on this issue, probably in the country — they’ve lived through it. They’re going to have questions. This is not going to be the school district puts out a plan and by dictatorship that is the plan. You need the parents to be comfortable, you need the teachers to be comfortable, you need the children to show up at school and there’s going to have to be a discussion.”
