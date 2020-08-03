Everson Museum Open Again

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Everson Museum of Art is looking forward to welcoming you back starting Saturday, August 1 for Everson Members and Sunday August 2 for everyone!
We have been working hard to make our space a safe place for visitors, staff, and volunteers. While this means the visitor experience may be slightly different, we are confident that we can provide an experience worthy of our mission — to bring people together through the power of art. More than ever before, we strive to be your community hub for creativity, exploration, learning, and connection.
Throughout August, admission is FREE or Pay What You Wish! Days and hours of operation are as follows:
Thursday: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday – Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
*Additional hours designated for Everson Members and high-risk individuals:
Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
What to know before visiting the Everson once we reopen:
-All visitors, staff, and volunteers must wear a face covering for the duration of their time in the Museum.
-A safe social distance must be maintained between you and those who are not in your group (at least 6 feet apart).
-Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the Museum and we encourage you to use them.
-If you are feeling unwell or have possibly been exposed to COVID-19 within the last 14 days, please visit us at a later date.
-The Everson will be cleaned and disinfected daily, with many areas being disinfected multiple times a day.
-All staff members and volunteers will be screened via temperature check and questionnaires before entering the building for the workday.
Please be respectful and considerate of fellow patrons and staff members sharing the museum space.
Enjoy!
Questions or Concerns? Contact us at info@everson.org
