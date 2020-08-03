LeRoy “Lee” D. Lewandowski, 74, of Heuvelton

LeRoy was very active in his community; he was a lifetime member of the AmVets post 1997 in Heuvelton, served on many boards including the Heuvelton Free Library Board for over 20 years, Step by Step, Heuvelton Giving Tree Committee, Heuvelton Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Court System Mediation Group formerly in Ogdensburg. He was a parishioner at the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Lisbon, and he used to substitute preach lastly at Crary Mills Presbyterian Church and officiated funerals for the Protestant Churches in the past. He also participated in the Edward Moses Walk Run for Life in Canton for 20 years, and accomplished receiving his first-degree brown belt in Tae Kwon Do.