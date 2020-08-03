Muggy, with sunshine later

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Showers could linger Monday morning, but it will gradually clear by afternoon.
The day started muggy and around 70. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
There’s a beach hazard warning for Jefferson County until 11 a.m. Strong currents could make swimming dangerous.
There’s a chance of showers overnight into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will have rain on and off through the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday.
Sunday will be sunny and 85.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.