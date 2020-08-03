14 new coronavirus cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties over the last 3 days.
Public health officials in both counties do not report cases on Saturdays and Sundays.
Jefferson County reported 13 new cases Monday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 199 cases of COVID-19 and performed 12,959 tests.
One person is currently hospitalized, 23 are in mandatory isolation, 57 are in mandatory quarantine and another 675 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case Monday for a total of 258.
Six cases are described as active.
Officials said 4 people are hospitalized and 248 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 28,667 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
