Richard Clement, 89, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard Clement, 89, died peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on October 9, 1931 in Massena, NY to the late Earl & Florence (Small) Clement. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
A full obituary will be published later.
Per his wishes there will be no public calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00pm in the St. James Catholic Cemetery with, The Reverend Donald J. Robinson, Pastor of the Church officiating where Military Honors will be rendered.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
