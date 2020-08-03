Richard D. “Rick” Lavine, 82, of Norwood

Born in Ogdensburg, NY on December 25, 1937 to the late William H. and Daisy Bishop Lavine, Rick graduated from Hermon-Dekalb Central School in 1956. He later graduated from the Rupert School of Auctioneering. Rick married Patricia I. Campbell on June 1, 1963. He was a devoted husband and father who worked at St. Lawrence University as an equipment manager. He loved spending time with his family, especially attending their sporting events, he loved animals, especially his dog Rivera and Rick appreciated antiques. He was very active with the Zion Church and enjoyed spending time with his church family Memorial donations in Rick’s memory can be made to the Colton Zion Episcopal Church or to the Potsdam Animal Shelter and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .