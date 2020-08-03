Richard F. Gibson, 66, of Ogdensburg

Richard was born on February 6, 1954, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Alger and Rosemarie (Alton) Gibson. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1971 and from Clarkson University with a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1975. He first went to work for JW Steven in Syracuse before joining the NYS Department of Corrections as a vocation instructor at Coxsackie Correction Facility for 22 years. Outside of work he also ran his own electrical services company in Coxsackie. After leaving Coxsackie, he worked for Claxton Hepburn Hospital, Morristown Central School, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES before retiring in 2017.