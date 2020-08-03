Richard F. Gibson, 66, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Richard F. Gibson, age 66, will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10:00AM for friends and family at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Dave Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00 to 8:00PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Ogdensburg Cemetery following the services. Mr. Gibson passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his son, James Gibson, Ogdensburg, NY; his daughter, Karen Kossow and her husband, Christopher, of Boise, ID; his companion, Lisa Jenner, Ogdensburg, NY; his step-daughters, Alex Jenner, of Ogdensburg, NY and Allonah Ezro-Christy, of Potsdam, NY; his grandchildren, Liam and Alice Kossow; and his siblings, Brenda Tracy and her husband, Robert, of Madrid, NY; Rebecca Gilbo and her husband, David, of Morristown, NY, Martha Gibson of Ogdensburg, NY, Jane Rivet and her husband, Dean, of North Carolina, Eileen Gibson and her companion, Christopher Hammond, of Canton, NY and Kathleen Greene and her husband Darin, of Waddington, NY. He is predeceased by his sister, Sandra Cline.
Richard was born on February 6, 1954, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Alger and Rosemarie (Alton) Gibson. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1971 and from Clarkson University with a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1975. He first went to work for JW Steven in Syracuse before joining the NYS Department of Corrections as a vocation instructor at Coxsackie Correction Facility for 22 years. Outside of work he also ran his own electrical services company in Coxsackie. After leaving Coxsackie, he worked for Claxton Hepburn Hospital, Morristown Central School, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES before retiring in 2017.
He loved to fish and traveled all over the north country to fish with his son, James. He was big fan of Syracuse Basketball and Football. He also enjoyed reading history and relaxing with his dog, Gunther.
Donations in Richard’s memory can be made to the Northern New York Junior Bassmasters, 324 Canton St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.