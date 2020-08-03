Virtual Art Class Offered by SLCAC

How to Draw a Charcoal Fox - Suggest Donation

Virtual Art Class Offered by SLCAC
Saturday August 8 (Source: SLCAC)
By Craig Thornton | August 3, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 1:20 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Saturday, August 8th, join local artist and SLC Arts intern Marie Amell for her second virtual art class.

Starting at 10AM, Marie will teach how to draw a charcoal fox! Suggested donation of $10.

Supply List:

For this class, the following supplies are recommended:

• Colored Charcoal Soft Pastels

• Pencil

• Eraser

• Paper (Amell will use 18 in × 24 in)

• Masking Tape

• Paint/Arts & Crafts Clothes

Find the registration form on our website,

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.