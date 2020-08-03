Virtual Art Class Offered by SLCAC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Saturday, August 8th, join local artist and SLC Arts intern Marie Amell for her second virtual art class.
Starting at 10AM, Marie will teach how to draw a charcoal fox! Suggested donation of $10.
Supply List:
For this class, the following supplies are recommended:
• Colored Charcoal Soft Pastels
• Pencil
• Eraser
• Paper (Amell will use 18 in × 24 in)
• Masking Tape
• Paint/Arts & Crafts Clothes
Find the registration form on our website,
