Wind, waves cause ferry to break free

CARLETON ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Horne’s Ferry is back on Wolfe Island after breaking free from its mooring early Monday morning and winding up on a St. Lawrence River island about 4 miles away.
Owner George Horne said he discovered the 68-foot ferry was missing and was able to see it at Carleton Island to the northeast.
Overnight, the wind was especially strong on the St. Lawrence River and created powerful waves.
Horne said the wind and waves must have caused the ferry to break loose. Environment and Climate Change Canada reported a top wind gust of 39 knots (nearly 45 miles per hour) and 10 foot waves in the vicinity overnight.
Cork Martusewicz, owner of Precision Marine at Peos Bay, said one of his customers told him the ferry hit a dock on Carleton Island so Martusewicz reached out to Horne with an offer of help.
Martusewicz towed the ferry off some rocks and away from the dock, which wasn't damaged, and Horne drove it back to Wolfe Island.
The ferry, which carries up to 10 vehicles and 95 passengers between Wolfe Island and Cape Vincent, hasn’t been in operation this summer due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.
