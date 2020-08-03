YMCA starts petition drive to reopen fitness centers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The YMCA is calling on its members to help get its fitness centers back up and running.
The Alliance of New York State YMCAs started a petition, calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to allow non-profit organizations like the YMCA to resume using their facilities to "support the health and well-being of communities."
In an email sent to members, the Watertown Family YMCA says it has not received guidance from the state about when it can reopen their fitness facilities and urged members to sign the petition.
The goal of the petition is to get 50,000 signatures.
"The Alliance of New York State Ys is a group that represents all YMCAs in New York state. They've been working hard in Albany to try to work with the governor's office to get different parts of our operations open along this COVID pandemic. Currently we're hoping at some point in the near future we can get our fitness centers back into use," said Steve Rowell, YMCA chief program officer.
To sign the petition, visit the Watertown Family YMCA’s website.
