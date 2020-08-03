Your Turn: feedback on election delay, racist messages & patrolling bars

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - President Trump floated the idea of delaying November’s election. A north country political science professor called the suggestion “dangerous to democracy:”
He floated this idea the same day he woke up and saw the US suffered a 32.9% drop in GDP last quarter. This is misdirection to distract people from the economy that is in free fall.
Kevin Marcinko
Holding off isn’t what President Trump “wants” to do, but rather, what would be wise in order to ensure non fraudulent voting.
Barb Davis
Canton Mayor Michael Dalton says two racist chalk messages were discovered on sidewalks in the village - this one on Court Street and the other one was on Judson Street:
Not surprised, but thoroughly disgusted, as usual.
Fitz Brash
I have been to Canton many times and not once has anybody ever disrespected me due to my skin color. I’m pretty surprised this happened.
Joshua Jimmy Jimenez
Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling on local governments to be tougher on bars and restaurants not following the rules. But Lewis County’s sheriff says - don’t look for his department to patrol bars:
He’s letting his personal beliefs dictate his job. He should be tossed out.
Mike Gardner
Police have more important matters to attend to rather than making sure your meal is big enough to have a beer.
Andy Sommers
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.