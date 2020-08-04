2 accused of breaking into Watertown apartment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Watertown apartment and damaging a door in the process.
Watertown police say 23 year old Justin Lawrence of Gouverneur and 28 year old Skylar Grega of Theresa allegedly used a rock to break the plexiglass of a door to an apartment at 829 Boyd Street on Monday.
They were each charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Grega was also charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing a few items from the home.
They were arraigned in Watertown city court and were taken to Jefferson County jail without bail.
