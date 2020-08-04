2 accused of breaking into Watertown apartment

August 4, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 12:06 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Watertown apartment and damaging a door in the process.

Watertown police say 23 year old Justin Lawrence of Gouverneur and 28 year old Skylar Grega of Theresa allegedly used a rock to break the plexiglass of a door to an apartment at 829 Boyd Street on Monday.

They were each charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Grega was also charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing a few items from the home.

They were arraigned in Watertown city court and were taken to Jefferson County jail without bail.

