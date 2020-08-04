Aluminum beams stolen from Perch River Wildlife Management Area

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five aluminum beams have been stolen from the Perch River Wildlife Management Area in Jefferson County.
New York Department of Environmental Conservation Environmental Conservation Police Officers are asking for the public’s help in finding them.
The beams, also known as “spillway stop logs,” were last seen and photographed on July 16.
During a July 23 inspection, the beams were missing.
The beams are 12 feet long, 9 inches tall, and 6.5 inches wide.
They each weigh approximately 150 pounds.
If you have information, you’re asked to call Investigator Mark Malone with DEC Police at 1-877-457-5680 and reference case number 20-052836.
The Perch River Wildlife Management Area is spread across 3 towns in the county: Pamelia; Brownville, and Orleans.
