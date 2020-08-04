Cape Vincent & Massena receive multi-million-dollar federal grants

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Two north country towns will receive more than $11 million in federal grants.
The rural development grants were announced Monday by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
Cape Vincent will receive more than $7 million and Massena will get more than $4 million.
The grants are part of the USDA's Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
The projects funded will create new jobs, improve water quality, increase well access, and finance water main improvements.
Stefanik says these projects are “absolutely crucial to ensuring that residents have access to safe, clean, and abundant water and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this funding has on these areas.”
