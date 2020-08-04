Foster parent shortage may be related to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a big need for foster parents right now and the shortage may be related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the House of the Good Shepherd in the town of LeRay, officials say there are more foster kids in need of a home than there are homes to take them in.
It's an problem program supervisor Travis Bulluck says usually exists, but this year is especially challenging.
He says it could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic making potential foster parents afraid that needed services won't be available.
Bulluck says resources are still there, so foster parents aren't left on their own.
"You're not just becoming a foster parent and then being left out to dry. We have a fantastic team around us. We have therapists, we have supervisors. We've got case aids, we've got case planners. So, whatever that fear is, we've got on call 24/7. So, there's always people there," he said.
Bulluck says a class for people interested in becoming foster parents will start on September 15.
More information can be found at WatertownFosterCare.com.
