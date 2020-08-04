Heavy rain headed to north country this afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Much of the north country could see heavy rain late this afternoon from Tropical storm Isaias.
The National Weather Service says in a statement that “widespread moderate to heavy rain” from Isaias will move across the north country through 5 PM.
Expect rainfall rates over half an inch an hour during the heaviest rain, the Weather Service said. Rainfall totals for the day may “reach over 2 inches in some locations,” the Weather Service statement said.
As always, the Weather Service cautions the heavy rain could lead to flooding in spots.
The rain is expected to diminish by early evening.
