Jane Pauline Furgal, 96, of Watertown

On August 29, 1948, Jane married Walter Furgal at St. Stanislaus Church in Utica, NY with Reverend F. Holocinski officiating. Mr. Furgal died February 27, 2000. After her husband was discharged from the United States Navy, the couple moved to Pittsburg, PA, where Walter attended the Horological Institute and she was a visiting nurse. After moving to Watertown, the couple purchased Gary’s Jewelers, and later Ray’s Jewelers. Jane was a co-owner- working in sales, purchasing, accounting and ear piercing. Jane received a pioneering heart valvuloplasty performed by Dr. Dwight Harken in Boston in 1958 which served her well. She was also a nurse at the House of the Good Samaritan. Jane cared for people in a professional nursing capacity as well as for her family members and friends.