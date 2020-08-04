John Chatfield Sudduth, of Watertown

An avid golfer, John was joined by his dear friend, Bill Barden, on countless rounds at Ives Hill Country Club. He ran and played in many tournaments over the years, including the Six Man Team and City Championship. The annual Member Guest tournament was a highlight of the summer. Always the historian, in 1997, John wrote a published history of Ives Hill to commemorate their centennial year. He was a collector of over 4,000 golf balls, no two balls alike. Hunting for lost golf balls with his children and grandchildren was a favorite past time.