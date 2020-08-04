Michael R. Pontillo, 65, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with heavy hearts that we must report the passing of Michael R. Pontillo, age 65, on the morning of Saturday, August 1, 2020.
The staff of the Elm St. IRA were fortunate enough to have him become part of their Elm St. IRA family.
Michael moved into the Elm Street IRA in October of 1992. During that time, Michael made many friends with his peers and the staff at the house. Prior to moving he resided at the Bayley Rd IRA, moving there in October of 1986. Prior to that he was a residence at Sunmount D.C. He was born on the Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington.
He attended the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence Day Habilitation program at the Norwood location.
Michael was a great joy to be around. He enjoyed his sensory stimulation objects. He would always have something in his hand and he preferred objects that vibrated.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Michael’s calling hours and service will be limited to a graveside service at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday August 5, 2020 in St. John the Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Msgr. Robert H. Aucoin officiating. The arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid.
Friends and staff are welcome to share memories and share stories by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
