Phyllis A. Smith, 78, of Massena

Phyllis was born in Massena, NY to the late Irving and Isabel (LaRose) Prashaw on April 29, 1942. She attended and graduated from Massena Central School later attending Canton ATC where she obtained an Associate’s Degree. Phyllis worked as a data processing clerk and bookkeeper most of her career devoting 26 years to Massena Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Massena BPW and gave her time to the Board of Elections for many years. Phyllis was a devoted catholic and communicant of Sacred Heart Church and shared her strong faith with many. She enjoyed the company of friends and family, traveling, shopping, and listening to her son’s music. She adored the companionship of her beloved cat “Molly Mae”.