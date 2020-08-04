Phyllis A. Smith, 78, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phyllis A. Smith, age 78, of 12 McClusky Ave, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center early Saturday morning (Aug. 1, 2020)
As per her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Phyllis was born in Massena, NY to the late Irving and Isabel (LaRose) Prashaw on April 29, 1942. She attended and graduated from Massena Central School later attending Canton ATC where she obtained an Associate’s Degree. Phyllis worked as a data processing clerk and bookkeeper most of her career devoting 26 years to Massena Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Massena BPW and gave her time to the Board of Elections for many years. Phyllis was a devoted catholic and communicant of Sacred Heart Church and shared her strong faith with many. She enjoyed the company of friends and family, traveling, shopping, and listening to her son’s music. She adored the companionship of her beloved cat “Molly Mae”.
She is survived by her son Thomas I. Smith and his companion Heidi Arquiett of Massena along with her nephew David Prashaw and niece Patricia and her husband Les Wilson both of Massena, NY, two great-nephews Tyler and Ian, and a great-niece Christie.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Lawrence Prashaw
Memorial contribution may be shared with St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital; 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends and family are welcome to share memories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
