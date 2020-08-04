WICKENBURG, A.Z. (WWNY) - Robert C. Allen, 75, formerly of Watertown, passed away July 26th, 2020 at his home in Wickenburg, AZ.
He is survived by his wife Edina Allen; his daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Jack Cooper, Watertown, Heather and Billy Gesswein, Phoenix, AZ; his son and daughter-in-law Robbie and Christie Allen, Smyrna, GA; two grandchildren Jade Cooper and Okiche Hernandez; a great grandson Jayden Hernandez; a sister and brother-in-law Christine Allen and Jack Hedges, Tucson, AZ; two brothers Ivan H. Steen, Jr. and his companion of Sandy Creek, Timothy J. Steen and his wife Vicky, Watertown; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved grandparents Philip and Ella Allen, his mother Frances D. Allen, stepfather Ivan Steen, Sr., uncle Richard Allen and first Cousin Brian Allen.
Robert was born in Walton, NY, January 26th, 1945, son of Frances D. Allen. He moved to Watertown with his family in 1954, graduating for Watertown High School. He served with the US Navy from 1963-1967 and was stationed in Norfolk, VA.
He married Gail Smiley June 20th, 1964. They had two daughters, Amy and Heather Allen. The marriage ended in divorce. He later married Jackie Greene, December 4th, 1977. Bob and Jackie had a son Robbie Allen prior to their marriage ending in divorce. He married Edina Beecroft in 1990. Bob and Edina moved to Ocala, FL where they owned a couple of businesses until retiring and moving to Arizona in 2018.
Bobby enjoyed bowling, golf, boating, horseback riding and was an avid NY Yankee baseball and Buffalo Bills football fan.
Donations to honor Bob’s life and his brave participation in Pancreatic Cancer research can be sent to the Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 53905.
