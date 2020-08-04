Samaritan Keep Home trainee tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new worker at Watertown's Samaritan Keep Home has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the staff member, who had been in a training program at the nursing home, has been asymptomatic and was unaware they had the virus.
The employee will be quarantined for 14 days and retested before returning to work.
Officials said the staff member has had no resident interaction because they were in classroom training only.
Samaritan Health said it has performed more than 9,000 COVID-19 tests on all Samaritan long-term care staff members.
Officials said they’re confident the additional precautions staff have been taking, including wearing masks and regular, deep sanitization of the facility, have greatly limited exposure.
