Scattered showers, some heavy in the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Parts of the north country will get hit by the fringes of Tropical Storm Isaias as it moves up the East Coast.
We’ll have scattered showers in the morning. Rain will be heavier in the afternoon and evening.
It will be mostly cloudy and humid. Because of a cold front that will move through the north country today, highs will only be in the low to mid-70s.
There a chance of lingering showers Wednesday morning, but much of the day will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Thursday.
It will be sunny Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be 80 Friday, 83 on Saturday, and 85 on Sunday.
It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.