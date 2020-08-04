Sharon J. Grappotte, 62, formerly of Watertown

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sharon J. Grappotte, 62, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep at her residence in Niagara Falls, NY on July 26, 2020. She was the daughter of George and Jane (Beach) Grappotte.
After graduating from Watertown High School in 1976, Sharon proudly served in the United State Army from 1979 until her honorable discharge in 1982. She was later employed in Dietetics with the Canandaigua VA Medical Center until her retirement in 2005. Sharon loved animals, enjoyed reading, listening to music, and doing crafts.
Sharon is survived by her father George; two daughters, Janelle and Allison Martinez; four grandchildren, Jadeyn Stephens, Stephon and Jalena Martinez, and Jalyla Griffith; three siblings, Deborah Hoffere, Joan Carlo, and George “Skip”Grappotte, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother Jane and her sister Suzanne Grappotte.
Private services with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family in Niagara Falls. A private memorial service will be held in Watertown, also at her family’s convenience. Local arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Sharon’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to the Suzanne M. Grappotte Memorial Scholarship at Immaculate Heart Central School, 1316 Ives St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to a charity of one’s choice.
