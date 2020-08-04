SLU’s president announces plans for retirement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The president of St. Lawrence University plans to retire next summer.
William Fox, who has served as president since 2009, made the announcement in a message to alumni on Tuesday.
Read the message below:
Dear Laurentian friends,
St. Lawrence is my beloved community. I was first introduced to the campus at age 16. In the prime of my professional career, I returned to it for the single daily purpose of living in its moment, never looking back, and always considering its better future. The invitation to serve St. Lawrence is the greatest honor of my life.
Before we begin the new academic year, I am making known now my intentions to retire next summer. With The Campaign for Every
Laurentian approaching the final stretch, with the vitality of the Experience St. Lawrence Task Force focused on developing deeply researched choices for strategic campus programs and operational structures, and with the reopening of the University in extremely well organized form, in the midst of a fierce pandemic, the moment is right to plan my leave-taking with ample time and care to do so.
The Board of Trustees is a tower of strength to me and I, in turn, can say with firmest confidence it will find all the support in the St. Lawrence community necessary to seek and appoint my successor. The Board’s leadership is, with reference to the Adirondacks, “high peak strong.” A thoroughly designed search process and transition plan will be explained to the community shortly.
Meanwhile, we have much work to do and we have sufficient strength for doing it. There is every reason, whether the lines are difficult or pleasant, for us to believe together that this year, this year, can be the best of the many Lynn and I have shared with you. The beloved community is formed by memory and hope, but hope is always the last word.
With my appreciation, with my abiding hope,
Bill
