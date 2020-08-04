1 state added to New York’s quarantine list, 2 areas removed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - One state was added to the list of places with a high enough coronavirus infection rate that people traveling from there to New York must quarantine for 14 days.
Rhode Island was added to the list. Delaware and Washington, D.C. were removed.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the new list Tuesday, which includes 34 states and Puerto Rico.
Here’s the updated list: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin
The state imposed a mandatory quarantine for people coming from regions with high coronavirus infection rates.
The state’s infection rate, meanwhile, was 1.05 percent Monday. That was calculated after testing nearly 71,000 people.
Three people died from COVID-19 Monday and 568 were in hospitals because of the disease. Sixty-nine of the 139 people in intensive care were on ventilators.
