Teen arrested after allegedly giving 4 year old electronic cigarette

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A teenager is accused of giving a 4 year old an electronic cigarette and posting video of it on social media.
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office arrested 18 year old Helen Nelson of Minnesota, who was visiting the town of Watson.
She was charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Deputies received a report about a video on social media showing a 4 year old using an e-cigarette.
They investigated and said Nelson gave the child the device, recorded it and posted the video on social media.
She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.