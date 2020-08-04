Timothy C. Puente, 74, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy C. Puente, 74, of Clarkson Ave, peacefully passed away Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at his home.
Tim was born on April 22, 1946 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Palmira “Pam” (Garcia) Puente and the late Joseph Puente. He was a 1964 graduate of Massena High School. In December 1965, he entered the US Navy, serving a corpsman with the US Marine Corps, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge in October 1969. Tim first married Ann Stoddard and was bless with a son before their marriage ended in divorce. On August 31, 1974, he married Cindy A. Hazel at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Tim was an inspector with US Customs, serving at many of the border crossing along the Franklin and Clinton County borders crossings, but most of his time was at the Trout River crossing. He was a life member of the VFW, a member of the American Legion, and former member of the Elks and Moose Lodges. He had a great love for fishing and, also enjoyed bowling, hunting, and old cars.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his son, Jamie Puente of Pennsylvania; his mother, Palmira “Pam” Puente of Massena; his brother-in-law, Ray Puente; his sister-in-law, Joseph Puente; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his father, he was a predeceased by his brother, Joseph.
At his request, there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
